International Yoga Day 2020 is being celebrated worldwide. Amid all the negativity and distressing situations in various countries, healthy celebrations like this one holds global citizens together. Bollywood fans have been always super enthusiastic about this form of exercise. They don't just practice it themselves but also advise their fans to do so. On this special occasion, some of the celebs posted beautiful pictures to mark the importance of the day. International Yoga Day 2020: Every Woman in Their 30s Must Perform These Yoga Asanas to Prevent Premature Ageing and Turn Back the Clock!.

Celebs like Taapsee Pannu, Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh were some amongst the first ones to post about Yoga day. "Sitting on the mat every day for few minutes, trying to tune in even when infinite thoughts might interfere, offers as much benefits to our body and mind. The act of meditating is actually classified as ‘Upasana Yoga’ in Yogic scriptures. An incredible stroke of luck is that International Yoga Day today coincides with the Solar Eclipse. An eclipse is one of the best time to deepen our spiritual practice, so make sure you meditate today for few minutes at least," Taapsee writes.

Rakul posted a stunning pic of herself as well and penned down, "TRUE YOGA is not about the shape of your body but the SHAPE of your LIFE , it’s not about touching your toes but what you learn on the way down .You can’t always control what goes on outside but you can control what goes on inside." Check out these and more amazing posts to calm your body and mind!

Taapsee Pannu:

Rakul Preet:

Nimrat Kaur:

It is never too late to start a good habit and which could be a better day than today to get back to a positive mindset? Yoga not only keeps you physically fit but also benefits the mental health. So, this International Yoga Day, take a step back and start afresh!

