Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): As actor Jackie Shroff turned 66 on Wednesday, to mark this special occasion his son Tiger and daughter Krishna shared their adorable wishes on social media.

Taking to Instagram Story, Tiger dropped a video and throwback picture.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Love you so much. Happy birthday daddy."

In the video, the birthday boy was seen in his swag, while Tiger flaunted his toned abs.

The father-son duo can be seen posing for paparazzi outside the vanity van.

The 'Student of the Year 2' actor also shared a childhood picture of himself with his dad. In the picture, he was seen hugging Jackie.

Further extending the warm birthday wishes to Jackie, Krishna dropped a video of herself with her dad which she captioned, "To my whole (heart). Happiest of days today and always."

Jackie Shroff is fondly known as Jaggu Dada and has been in the film industry for over 40 years. He has acted in more than 220 movies. He made his debut with 'Swami Dada' that released in 1982.

Since then, the veteran actor went on to deliver some amazing performances in films like 'Hero', 'Ram Lakhan', '1942: A Love Story', 'Rangeela' among many others.

He was recently seen in the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' along with actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar.

Tiger, on the other hand, will be seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming action thriller 'Ganpath Part 1', opposite Kriti Sanon. The film will mark the reunion of the on-screen pair after their debut film 'Heropanti'. (ANI)

