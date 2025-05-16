Washington DC [US], May 16 (ANI): Three-time Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Charles Strouse, who was also known for his works like 'Annie' and 'Bye Bye Birdie', passed away on Thursday at the age of 96, reported Variety.

The news was confirmed by the New York Times by Jim Byk, a spokesman for the family, as stated by Variety.

Also Read | #RAPO22 Is 'Andhra King Taluka': Ram Pothineni's Upcoming Movie With Upendra and Bhagyasri Borse Called 'Biopic of a Fan’- Watch Title Glimpse Video.

According to the outlet, Strouse had written scores for over 30 musicals, 14 of which were on Broadway. His first Broadway musical was 'Bye Bye Birdie' which first opened in 1960. His work won him his first Tony Award.

It was "Annie" that brought Strouse his third Tony win. He teamed up with lyricist Martin Charnin and librettist Thomas Meehan.

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit Birthday: Actress' Jamshedpur Fan Celebrates Occasion by Arranging Marriages for Underprivileged Girls.

The Broadway musical ran for 2,377 performances and yielded productions around the world. Strouse's score included 'Tomorrow,' 'It's the Hard-Knock Life,' 'You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile,' and 'I Don't Need Anything But You.'

As per Variety, Strouse was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Theatre Hall of Fame.

In addition to writing for the stage, Strouse also scored for film. He composed the score for 'Bonnie & Clyde' which landed him a Grammy nomination.

He also scored "'There Was a Crooked Man,' 'The Night They Raided Minsky's,' Sidney Lumet's 'Just Tell Me What You Want"' and the animated feature 'All Dogs Go To Heaven.'

According to the outlet, his other work includes 'Golden Boy,' an adaptation of Clifford Odets' classic starring Sammy Davis Jr. He earned another Tony nomination for that.

Strouse collaborated with fellow composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz on 1986's 'Rags,' starring opera star Teresa Stratas.

In 2008, in celebration of his 80th birthday, Strouse released his autobiography 'Put on a Happy Face: A Broadway Memoir', reported Variety.

He is survived by his children Victoria Strouse, Nicholas Strouse, Benjamin Strouse and Will Strouse. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)