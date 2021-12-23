Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): The makers of the upcoming family comedy series 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' have unveiled a fun-filled trailer on Thursday.

The series, full of drama and laughter, stars Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Anya Singh, Kritika Kamra, Cyrus Sahukar, Raghubir Yadav and Varun Thakur in pivotal roles.

'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' is a dramedy based on the life of the Royal King (Naseeruddin Shah) and his dysfunctional family. The almost three-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse of all the madness one can expect in the series.

The trailer takes one through the exhilarating journey of Raja Mrityunjay and his daughters Devyani, Gayatri, Kamini and Uma who all come together after years to save the Shikarwati (royal palace).

The series comprises madness, the crazy riot and the royal contest the four princesses go through to be the ultimate winner. This contest indeed turns the dynamics of this dysfunctional family where they bond, stay together and fight together. It will be interesting to see if they will be able to save the mahal.

Talking about her experience, Lara Dutta shared, "It was such a refreshing experience shooting for this series with such great co-stars who together are a mad bunch to handle. Family dramas might be common, but this dysfunctional family is unlike any you have seen before, and we can't wait for everyone to join this crazy family on their crazy adventures."Soha Ali Khan talked about the exciting script that caught her attention.

"I have been looking forward to doing something out of the box and 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' turned out to be exactly what I wanted. The script was the first thing that caught my attention and of course, the talented star cast," she said.Anya Singh shared the importance of family and how the show incorporates this value.

"It was an enriching experience for me shooting with such talented actors. Lockdown has made us realize the importance of family and this show embodies the same sentiments that no matter how angry and upset you might be with a loved one, life is too short to hold onto grudges," she expressed.Kritika Kamra cherished the bonds she has formed with her co-actors while working together.

"With 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati', I got three sisters for life, and I couldn't have asked for more. The shoot was a laughter riot, and I hope the chemistry between us sisters translates well onto the screen as well."

The series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment and directed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee.Get ready to enter the crazy world of 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati', premiering on January 7, 2022, on ZEE5. (ANI)

