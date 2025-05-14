Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): Pankaj Tripathi is gearing up for the release of the fourth season of 'Criminal Justice'.

On Wednesday, the trailer of the show was unveiled. It also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Asha Negi, Khushboo Atre, Barkha Singh, Aatm Prakash Mishra alongside Mita Vashisht and Shweta Basu Prasad in pivotal roles.

According to official synopsis of the show, Madhav Mishra takes on a high-profile case involving a powerful family caught in the storm of a scandalous murder.

"What starts as a straightforward defense quickly spirals into an intense three-way courtroom clash--each side armed with its own version of the truth, each more believable than the last. And as always, Madhav is right in the middle of the chaos, sifting through secrets, lies, and emotional minefields with his trademark wit and moral compass," the synopsis said.

"This season of Criminal Justice is more than just a return to the courtroom for Madhav Mishra - it is an intense battle of minds, and he is facing two of his fiercest opponents yet fighting on a case that is multifaceted. Stepping into Madhav Mishra's shoes and shooting for Criminal Justice is always a learning experience. He is such a lovable character and I feel like he has now become my alter-ego. We also have some very talented actors joining us this season who add so much value to the story," Pankaj said, according to a press note.

Surveen Chawla also opened up about her character.

She said, "Anju is a very strong character supported by a very intricate and brilliantly written story. This isn't just a legal battle, it's a battle of emotions, truth, and ethics. It's a courtroom case unlike any and is sure to keep the audience entertained. We also had an incredible team who made this journey of Criminal Justice - A Family Matter a memorable one. Working with Pankaj Tripathi especially was a big plus for me."

The fourth season of 'Criminal Justice' will be out on May 29 on JioHotstar. (ANI)

