Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): Actor Tamannah Bhatia is all set to come up with an investigative drama titled 'Aakhri Sach'.

Helmed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, 'Aakhri Sach' also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

Also Read | IFFM 2023 Winners: Pathaan Wins People’s Choice; Sita Ramam Is Best Film; Rani Mukerji, Vijay Varma Bag Acting Trophies – See Full List!.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the show's trailer.

Take a look

Also Read | The Ghost of Gandhi: Teaser of Daisy Shah and Sharib Hashmi's Upcoming Web Series to Release on August 14!.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvzTYdpu-Ks/?hl=en

Sharing more details about the show, Robbie said, "The story of Aakhri Sach is sensitive and each and everyone has put a lot of hard work to deliver this series. The series was created to narrate a story about a complicated case by bringing the police point of view to the forefront. Aakhri Sach is a fictional story, with fictional characters, inspired by a real case that shook the nation. It follows the crime investigation done by a female cop named Anya. The character of Anya is played by Tamannah Bhatia and she has done a lot of preparation to get into the character."

Tamannaah also expressed her excitement.

She said, "When Aakhri Sach came to me, it was a story that immediately shook my very core. This character is very special to me - firstly because it’s the first time ever I am playing a police officer in a long format and secondly, the emotional vulnerability of Anya that Aakhri Sach displays is like none other. Playing this sharp and fierce cop, really pushed me to embrace all the discomfort and perceptions that came with it and overcome them."

'Aakhri Sach' will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on August 25. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)