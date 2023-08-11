Winners of the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has been announced! IFFM 2023 was held in Australia and honoured the most deserving artists from the Indian film fraternity, spanning across movies and OTT series. The award ceremony which took place in Melbourne was attended by many celebs namely Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar among others. Talking about the winners, while Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan won big, it was Rani Mukerji who was named the Best Actress (Female) whereas Vijay Varma was announced as the Best Actor (Male). Kartik Aaryan Mobbed by Fans for Pics During SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (Watch Video).

Not just Bollywood stars, Telugu film Sita Ramam also took home trophy. Independent film Agra was a surprising winner at the event as it grabbed two major awards, including the Best Actor. FYI, IFFM Awards celebrates the best of Indian cinema. The awards are judged by a panel of experts from the film industry, and the winners are chosen based on their artistic merit and commercial success. Here, check out full list of winners below. Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar Look Dapper As They Pose Together at IFFM 2023 (View Viral Pic).

Jury Awards:

Best Documentary

To Kill A Tiger

Best Indie Film

Agra

Best Performance in Film (MALE)

Mohit Agarwal for Agra

Best Performance in a film (FEMALE)

Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Best Director

Prithvi Konanur – Hadinelentu (Seventeeners)

Best Film

Sita Ramam

Best Performance (MALE) in a Series

Vijay Varma for Dahaad

Best Performance (FEMALE) in a series

Rajshri Deshpande for Trial By Fire

Best Series

Jubilee

Best Short Film – People’s Choice

Connection Kya Hain by Nilesh Naik

Best Short Film – Australia

Home by Mark Russel Bernard

Honorary Awards :

Equality in Cinema Awards to the movie

Darlings

People’s Choice Award

Pathaan

Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema

Kartik Aaryan

Diversity in Cinema Award

Mrunal Thakur

Disruptor Award

Bhumi Pednekar

Rainbow Stories Award

Onir for Pine Cone

For the unaware, Karan Johar was also bestowed with special award for completing 25 years as a filmmaker in the showbiz. Congratulations to everyone who win at IFFM 2023.

