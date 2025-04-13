California [USA], April 13 (ANI): Rapper Travis Scott returned to Coachella after a long time, and during his performance, he gave a shout-out to his daughter Stormi.

As per People, at one point during his show, Scott called out his daughter's name, as seen in video footage shared online. "Stormi, let's rock," he exclaimed while performing.

Scott shares his 7-year-old daughter, as well as son Aire, 3, with ex Kylie Jenner.

In a press release announcing the headliners, Scott teased that he would debut a new era of music and would "curate a fully immersive and experiential world within the desert."Weeks before his headlining set, Scott made an appearance at Miami's LIV nightclub and teased his forthcoming album.

"JACKBOYS 2 on the way, man. Let that motherf----- ride, ya dig," he said of the album, which will follow 2019's JACKBOYS.

The "SICKO MODE" performer previously headlined Rolling Loud in Miami in December 2024. At the time, he brought out Owen Wilson.

Kylie also attended the music event with her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet. (ANI)

