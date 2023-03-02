Rapper Travis Scott has been accused of assaulting a 52-year-old man at a New York nightclub. According to officers from the New York City Police Department, the assault occurred at Club Nebula in midtown Manhattan around 2 am on Wednesday, Variety reported. "A 52-year-old male and the 31-year-old male got into a verbal dispute which escalated into a physical altercation," a representative said. "The victim was punched in the face and there was subsequent damage to an audio speaker [and] a video screen causing about USD 12,000 in damages. The investigation is ongoing."No arrests have been made so far. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Call It Quits Again After Spending the Holidays Apart - Reports.

The man who was socked by Travis works as a sound engineer at the club.New York Post's source claimed Scott got angry after the soundman lowered the speaker volume because "Travis had it all the way blasting and distorted.Travis then walks over to the soundman yelling aggressively in his face on why he lowered the sound, then he smacks the soundman right across the face," the source alleged, adding it caused a "big commotion" between Scott's security and club personnel. "He was upset about the sound. He punched one of the speakers and dented it, that's how hard it was," another source said of Scott's alleged outburst. Travis Scott Controversy: Cause of Death For Astroworld Festival Victims Revealed by Medical Examiner.

The source said Scott then took a fan's phone who had been recording the show and threw it to the ground. Travis' lawyer, Mitchell Schuster, said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that he was "confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing. While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight," Schuster said. More details regarding the incident are awaited.