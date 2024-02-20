TV actor Rituraj Singh passed away at the age of the 59 in the wee hours of Tuesday (February 20). The actor was discharged from the hospital after he was admitted following a stomach infection. But his health condition deteriorated last night, and he suffered a heart attack. Actor Amit Behl told IANS, "Rituraj was admitted in the hospital and was discharged. Last night at 12.30 AM. he got a cardiac arrest." Rituraj Singh Dies at 59: Did You Know Late Actor Shared Theatre Roots With Shah Rukh Khan and He Was Hailed the 'Better' Actor?

“He was admitted in the hospital for a stomach infection," the actor said. Asked about the cremation, Amit categorically said, "I have no details about his cremation." Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi expressed grief over the death of Rituraj. Rituraj Singh Dies at 59 of Cardiac Arrest; Actor Was Known for His Roles in Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum Among Others.

RIP Rituraj Singh:

With a career spanning over three decades, Rituraj was known for his work in shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Tehkikaat, Kutumb, Jyoti, Beintehaa and most recently Anupamaa. He also featured in the 2022 web series Made in Heaven and the 2023 movie Yaariyan 2.

