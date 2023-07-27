Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Author Twinkle Khanna's sense of humour is always on point. Her Instagram captions are proof of this fact.

On Thursday, Twinkle dropped a cute and hilarious birthday post for her younger sister Rinke.

"Happy happy birthday sister. May you never be blue, always look good in your Jimmy Choos and not have to deal with too many fools( except me)," Twinkle wrote, adding a candid picture of Rinke.

The picture, taken from a top angle, features Rinke seated by herself, lost in thought. She is seen donning a beautiful white dress.

Rinke's daughter Naomika Saran also posted a sweet birthday wish for her.

Naomika shared a picture from her childhood days with Rinke and captioned it,"Happy birthday mama, I love you."

Rinke is a former actor. She made her Bollywood debut in 1999 in the movie Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. She went on to appear in a handful of movies namely Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, Yeh Hai Jalwa. Pran Jaye Par Shaan Na Jaye, and Jhankaar Beats. Her last movie was in the year 2004 namely Chameli. However, after a few years, she disappeared from films.

In 2003, Rinke got married to a successful businessman, Samir Saran. (ANI)

