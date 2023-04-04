A picture of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan holding his girlfriend Saba Azad's stilettoes has been doing the rounds on social media. Hrithik and Saba were seen attending the star-studded launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. In the picture posted by a Twitter user, Hrithik is seen holding Saba's heels. Several celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood added sparkle to the event including Tom Holland Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Shah Rukh Khan. War 2: Ayan Mukerji's 'Mystery Movie' Beyond Astraverse is Directing Hrithik Roshan in YRF Franchise - Reports.

Hrithik Roshan Carrying Saba's Heels

carrying around his girlfriends heels that is a very real man pic.twitter.com/1KA3WbSNk9 — larayb (@mccnkniqht) April 3, 2023

Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Varun Dhawan. Hrithik and Saba have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status and recently opened up about it. The two keep making appearances together. On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's next directorial Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2023 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).