The Mumbai Crime Branch has summoned two individuals for questioning in connection with the recent firing incident at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house in Bandra early Sunday morning. The incident has garnered widespread attention, prompting a swift response from law enforcement authorities. According to sources within the Crime Branch, the individuals summoned for questioning are believed to have crucial information regarding the ownership and procurement of the motorcycle allegedly used in the incident. One of the individuals is claimed to be the owner of the motorcycle, hailing from Raigad, while the other is reportedly an agent involved in its acquisition. The investigation is focusing on determining whether the motorcycle used in the shooting was purchased directly by the shooter or through the intermediaries. Additionally, authorities are scrutinizing the circumstances under which the motorcycle came into the possession of the alleged shooter. Probe Into Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Residence Shifted to Mumbai Crime Branch.

Since the initiation of the investigation, the Mumbai Crime Branch has interrogated over 15 individuals in connection with the case. However, with leads still being pursued, the authorities are not ruling out the possibility of further interrogations in the coming days. The firing incident involving Salman Khan has sparked concerns within the entertainment industry and among the public. The incident, which occurred on a Sunday morning, saw two unidentified individuals open fire outside Khan's residence, prompting swift action from law enforcement. According to preliminary findings, the assailants arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, covering their faces under helmets, indicating a "meticulously planned attack." They discharged a total of four rounds during the incident, leaving behind a live cartridge at the scene.

Firing Outside Salman Khan's Mumbai Residence

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals from outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra where two unidentified men opened fire today morning. (CCTV video confirmed by Mumbai Police) https://t.co/8adLwJ3mXI pic.twitter.com/B6H8qM61R2 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

The recent firing incident outside the residence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Bandra, Mumbai, has taken a significant turn as the Mumbai Crime Branch assumes control over the case. After the news of the firing broke, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Salman over the phone regarding the incident. Shinde also discussed with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested increasing Salman Khan's security. Since November 2022, Salman Khan's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Khan has also been authorised to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection. Salman Khan Mumbai Residence Shooting: CCTV Footage Reveals Wanted Gangster From Haryana’s Gurugram Among Gunmen – Reports.

