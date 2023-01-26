New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The US Embassy in India commemorated the India's 74th Republic Day on Thursday by releasing a beautiful rendition of the country's national song 'Vande Mataram'.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, they shared the melodious song, crooned by singer and composer Pavithra Chari, who was featured on a 2023 Grammy-nominated album.

The song was accompanied by an aesthetic music video and featured US diplomats on the instruments. In it, US Officers Raghavan was seen playing the flute while Stephanie was on the guitar. Republic Day 2023: US Embassy in India Shares Beautiful Rendition of India's National Song 'Vande Mataram' Featuring Pavithra Chari (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

Happy 74th Republic Day, India! We are celebrating #RepublicDay with a rendition of 🇮🇳 national song Vande Mataram! US Officers Raghavan (flute) & Stephanie (guitar) team up with @pavithra_chari, singer featured on a 2023 #GRAMMYs nominated album & a @StateDept @1beatmusic alum! pic.twitter.com/sUUU5tvTST — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) January 26, 2023

"Happy 74th Republic Day India ! We are celebrating India's #RepublicDay with a rendition of India's national song Vande Mataram!" wrote the Indian US Embassy in the Insta post's caption. Republic Day 2023: From Rang De Basanti To Baby, 5 Iconic Dialogues That Bollywood Gave Us Which Will Surely Evoke Patriotism Among All.

They added, "U.S. Officers Raghavan (flute) and Stephanie (acoustic guitar) team up with @pavithra.chari, singer and composer featured on a @recordingacademy nominated album this year. She is also a U.S. State Department's @1beatmusic exchange program alum!"

The original 'Vande Mataram' song is a poem written in sanskritised Bengali by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in the 1870s. It holds importance because the first two verses of the poem were adopted as the National Song of India in October 1937 and the song has played a vital role in the Indian independence movement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)