On occasion of India's 74th Republic Day, the US Embassy in India released a beautful video with rendition of India's national song Vande Mataram to wish Indians on Republic Day. "Happy 74th #RepublicDay, India! We are celebrating with a rendition of India's national song Vande Mataram!," the US Embassy in India said. The video shows US Officers Raghavan playing flute and Stephanie playing guitar as they team up with Pavithra Chari, singer featured on the 2023 Grammy's nominated album. Republic Day 2023: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Hoists National Flag in Jaipur (See Pics).

Watch Video:

#WATCH | "Happy 74th #RepublicDay, India! We are celebrating with a rendition of India's national song Vande Mataram! US Officers Raghavan (flute) & Stephanie (guitar) team up with Pavithra Chari, singer featured on the 2023 Grammy's nominated album. (Video: US Embassy in India) pic.twitter.com/OeduTqtTrd — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

