Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Padma Bhushan awardee and singing icon Usha Uthup, known for crooning popular songs like 'Ramba Ho' and 'Darling', has surprised fans with a fresh version of Enrique Iglesias' hit track 'Bailamos'.

Uthup shared a glimpse of the song on Instagram, showing how she transformed it into a desi-style pop rendition. For her look, the singer chose her signature style, dressed in a traditional saree paired with classic jewellery and the trademark bindi.

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https://www.instagram.com/p/DXb98Pfj9Ml/

"It's finally here... Bailamos (Cover) -- a global classic, reimagined with a fresh new soul. Turn it up, feel the rhythm, and let the music take over," she wrote in the caption.

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Fans were quick to react as they flooded the comment section with praise, applauding the singer's powerful vocals and effortless singing.

One wrote, "I always believe that she is the most underrated singer in our country," while another fan added, "ICONIC! The cover we never knew we needed."

Notably, this is not the first time that Usha Uthup has recreated a popular song. The singer's versions of Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' and Adele's 'Skyfall' also stirred a social media frenzy, receiving immense love from fans.

In a career spanning over five decades, Usha Uthup has enthralled audiences with several hit songs such as 'Ramba Ho Ho', 'Hari Om Hari', 'Koi Yahan Aha', 'One Two Cha Cha Cha' and 'Darling' among others. Her unique and powerful voice has helped her create a niche for herself in the music industry.

Usha has also acted in a few films. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)