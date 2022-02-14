Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): Kourtney Kardashian is basking in the romance Disney-style this Valentine's Day.

As per People Magazine, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum, 42, showed off the early gift from fiance Travis Barker, who surprised her on Saturday.

Also Read | Blue Lights: Sherlock Star Sian Brooke to Lead BBC’s Police Thriller From the Creators of Salisbury Poisonings.

She showed off the life-size statues of Mickey and Minnie Mouse in her home, which were surrounded by a huge arrangement of red roses and candles, plus more flowers dangling from the ceiling.

"I walked into this," Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story.

Also Read | Ivan Reitman Dies at 75: From Ghostbusters to Dave, 5 Movies of the Late Director That We Will Remember Forever!.

Kardashian previously accompanied her 7-year-old son Reign Aston to Valentine's Day-themed dance, sharing pictures with her adorable tuxedo-clad date.

Kardashian donned a black top printed with red guitars, which she complemented with red pants that zipped open into bell bottoms. She finished the look with a pair of chunky red platform heels and a matching leather Chanel clutch.

Kardashian also shares son Mason Dash, 12, and daughter Penelope Scott, 9, with ex Scott Disick, whom she dated on and off from 2005 to 2015.

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October when the drummer, 46, popped the question on a beach in Montecito, California.

Barker co-parents son Landon Asher, 18, and daughter Alabama Luella, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also remains close to her daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, whom she shares with boxer Oscar De La Hoya. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)