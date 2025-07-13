Los Angeles, Jul 13 (PTI) Actor-singer Vanessa Hudgens is set to welcome her second child with husband and professional baseball player Cole Tucker.

Hudgens announced the news on her Instagram handle on Saturday. The actor shared a series of pictures that featured her posing alongside Tucker, flaunting her baby bump.

"Round two," she captioned the post. It was re-shared by Tucker on his Instagram handle.

The actor got her breakthrough after portraying the character of Gabriella Montez in Disney's "High School Musical" film series, between 2006 and 2008.

She later went on to star in projects such as "Bandslam" (2009), "Beastly" and "Sucker Punch", both released in 2011 and "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island", which came out in 2012.

In 2006, she released her first music album "V", which became commercially successful and achieved the 24th position on the Billboard 200 chart. The album included her popular singles "Come Back to Me" and "Say OK" among other tracks.

Hudgens, 36, tied the knot with Tucker,29, on December 2, 2023. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony which took place in Tulum, Mexico. They dated for three years before making it official.

The couple welcomed their first child in late June or early July last year.

