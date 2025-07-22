Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Actors Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty on Tuesday headed to Punjab for the final shoot of 'Border 2', which also stars Sunny Deol.

A recent video shared by producer Binoy Gandhi captures the two actors on a flight, heading toward the climax shoot of the film.

"Last Battle Loading...," he captioned the post.

Before boarding the flight, Varun also happily posed for the paps outside the Mumbai airport. He looked quite fit as he was seen donning a fitted black T-shirt with camouflage pants. He also stole attention with his moustache.

Backed by a stellar production team, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with JP Dutta's J.P. Films.

The sequel promises to carry forward the iconic legacy of Border, celebrating the heroism, sacrifice, and unshakable spirit of India's soldiers. The film also stars Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh.

'Border 2' is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. It will be released in theatres on January 23 next year. (ANI)

