Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for his upcoming project VD18, on Sunday revealed he had suffered a leg injury. Taking time out from his busy schedule, Varun always keeps his fans and followers updated with his personal and professional life. Varun took to his Instagram stories and posted a picture of his swollen leg. The actor captioned the picture, "Swollen shin banged it into an iron." Varun Dhawan Injures Leg During Filming Next Project, Provides Update on Instagram.

The yet-to-be-titled film is directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. Excited about the project, Wamiqa said in a statement: "Being a part of VD18 is a thrilling experience for me. Collaborating with exceptional talents like Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh under Atlee sir's visionary direction is a creative journey I'm eager to explore. I have been and will always be eternally grateful to 2023, the year that plunged things to new beginnings. And to end the year by being on sets now for my next is truly the perfect curtain call for the year. The moments like these remind me why I love what I do, and I can't wait for audiences to witness the magic we are creating on screen." The makers have not officially any details regarding the project yet. VD 18: Wamiqa Gabbi and Varun Dhawan Team Up for Kalees’s Upcoming Film.

Varun Dhawan's Leg Injured

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@varundvn)

Meanwhile, Varun was recently seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama film Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience. He will be next seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)