Amid preparations for his upcoming project VD18, Varun Dhawan faced a setback, sustaining a leg injury during filming. Taking to Instagram, the actor revealed details, sharing a picture showcasing his swollen leg with red marks. The injury update stirred concern among fans, awaiting further updates on Dhawan's recovery as he navigates this hurdle in his commitment to the project. Varun Dhawan Hugs Kriti Sanon in an Adorable Photo Shared on Insta, Fans Say ‘Can’t Wait for Bhediya 2’.

Varun Dhawan Suffers Injury:

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

