Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): It seems like actor Varun Dhawan is in complete awe of his dog Joey.

On Thursday, Varun took to Instagram and posted a video featuring adorable moments of the 'Badlapur' actor spent with his puppy.

From playing with the furry one to dancing with him, Varun is seen trying his best to make Joey his best friend.

He captioned the video as, "Friendship goals."

Varun's post garnered a lot of love from social media users.

Actor Tiger Shroff commented, "So cute."

"Adorable munchkin," actor Siddhanth Kapoor wrote.

Joey, a beagle puppy, is the latest addition to Varun Dhawan's family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun has recently wrapped up shooting for horror-comedy 'Bhediya', which also features Kriti Sanon.

According to reports, Varun will be seen playing the role of a half-man and half-wolf in Amar Kaushik's film. (ANI)

