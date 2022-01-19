Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's driver Manoj Sahu passed away on Tuesday due to a heart attack.

Varun was shooting at the Mehboob Studio in Bandra when his driver Manoj suffered from a heart attack.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh: As a Creative Person, I Would Like to Believe That I Have No Limits.

He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, where the doctors declared him dead.

After being at the hospital for a long time, Varun was later seen leaving the hospital in his car, wearing a protective face mask.

Also Read | Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to Receive a Special Canadian Screen Awards Honour for Her Impact on Global TV Audience.

The news was confirmed by Varun's management team on social media. Manoj was apparently a trusted driver of the Dhawan family for many years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)