Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy promoting his film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', has shared a funny video from the movie.

In the Instagram video, Varun can be heard asking "Duniya ka sabse bada festival pata hai kaun sa hai?" To which Anil Kapoor responded "kaun sa?".

Then Varun jokingly said, "gharwali...kyunki usko baar baar manana padta hai". The video that has over 7.5 lakh views on Instagram has had the fans hooked to it, garnering funny reactions and comments.

A fan wrote, "This dialogue and your laughter is stuck in my head so bad since the day I saw the trailer (laughing and heart emojis)".

Another Instagram user wrote, "Can't wait to see more of you and Anil sir's scenes on screen."

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is set to hit the theatres on June 24 and has already created mass hysteria around it. Even the song 'Nach Punjaaban' from the movie has been creating a lot of buzz on Instagram lately with many actors posting videos of them dancing to the tunes of the song.

Apart from Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. Reality TV star Varun Sood will also do a cameo appearance in the film.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios, the family drama is directed by Raj Mehta, who earlier backed the 2019 hit film 'Good Newwz' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljeet Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. (ANI)

