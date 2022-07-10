Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Tamil director Vignesh Shivan, who recently married actor Nayanthara, shared new unseen pictures with superstar Shah Rukh Khan clicked at the time of their wedding.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Paava Kadhaigal' director treated his fans with new series of unseen pictures from his wedding day.

In the pictures, the 'Jab Tak Hai' actor was seen happily posing Vijay Sethupathi, director of her upcoming film Atlee, and Anirudh. Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper as always as he wore classy white and black trousers. He opted for pair of black shades to complete his entire look. On the other hand, the groom was seen donning a south Indian traditional outfit. And the rest wore ethnic wear for the wedding.

In the last image, the beautiful bride in a mesmerizing red lehenga and wearing massive diamond statement jewellery along with gold chain and choker joined the gang for a lovely picture.

Sharing the pictures, South actor Nayanthara's husband Vignesh gave a lovely caption. He wrote, "Happy moments of life #wikkinayanwedding," the post has been shared on the occasion of the power couple's first-month anniversary.

Soon after the 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' director shared the post, fans garnered the comment section with good wishes.

Recently Vignesh also shared pictures of Thalaivar Rajnikanth gracing their wedding with his presence on his social media.

After dating for a few years, Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot on June 9 this year in an intimate ceremony at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family. Only a few celebrities were invited. Rajnikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Director Atlee were some of the few celebrities spotted at the wedding.

The couple is often seen updating their social media with mushy pictures of each other since their wedding. They recently took a trip to Thailand for their honeymoon and captured loving moments from there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Darr' actor will be next seen in director Sidharth Anand's next action thriller 'Pathaan' with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, which is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

The 'Darbar' actor on the other hand will be next seen in 'GodFather' alongside south actor Chiranjeevi. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Dussehra 2022.

And also Nayanthara is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film 'Jawan'. The film will be directed by Atlee. Produced by Gauri Khan, 'Jawan' will be Shah Rukh Khan's first Pan-India film, which will be released on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. (ANI)

