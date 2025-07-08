Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): After much delay, Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited film Kingdom finally has a confirmed release date.

Fans who have been waiting for the film can now mark their calendars as Kingdom is set to hit theatres worldwide on July 31.

Vijay, on Monday, shared a special promo announcing the new date. The 44-second promo shows him first as a police officer and then as a prisoner trying to survive behind bars. The clip includes intense action scenes, bullets flying, and Vijay's character fighting against the odds.

Along with the teaser, he wrote, "July 31st. Worldwide. Let our Destinies unfold."

The film has already seen multiple changes in its release schedule. It was first set for a May 30 release and later postponed to July 4. The makers had to reschedule due to tensions between India and Pakistan at the time, which made it difficult for them to carry out promotions.

"To our dear audience, we wish to inform that the release of our film Kingdom, originally set for May 30, has been rescheduled to July 4. We explored every possibility to stick to the original date, but recent unforeseen events in the country and the current atmosphere have made it difficult for us to move forward with promotions or celebrations," read an earlier statement by makers.

Reacting to the release promo, Rashmika Mandanna commented, "This is....All the bestest to the whole team! Have a greaaaaaatttt feeling about this one July 31st is going to be a big celebration!"

Kingdom is an action spy thriller directed and written by Gowtham Tinnanuri. It stars Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse, and Satyadev. The film is produced by S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Music is by Anirudh Ravichander. (ANI)

