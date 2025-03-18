Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Vijay Deverakonda's next film 'Kingdom' has generated massive buzz among the audience.

The makers recently unveiled an AI (Artificial Intelligence)-designed thematic video for its soundtrack. The clip features AI-generated, enthralling imagery, as per the film's team.

Also Read | Cassandra Mae Spittmann, German Singer, Gains Global Recognition After PM Narendra Modi Mentions Her in Monthly Radio Programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8eb6T14AxEY

Last month, the film's teaser was also released.

Also Read | 'Sardaar Ji UK Shoot Done': Diljit Dosanjh Drops Pic From Set, Adds 'Tension' Track in Backdrop As He Wraps Filming for Much-Awaited Drama.

The teaser opens with a dark and intense scene showing a battlefield with dead bodies scattered on the shore. As military agents prepare to attack, Vijay Deverakonda's character makes a powerful entry. Though his role remains a mystery, glimpses from the teaser show him wielding a police shield and later dressed as a prisoner. The teaser ends with him delivering a strong dialogue: "I will do anything needed, sir, including destroying everything."

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. The film is produced by Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas.

Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and editing is handled by Navin Nooli. 'Kingdom' is set to release in theaters worldwide on May 30. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)