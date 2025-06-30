Los Angeles, Jun 30 (PTI) Hollywood actor Vin Diesel, best known for the "Fast & Furious" franchise, says he has three conditions for the final film, which Universal Studios wants to release in April 2027.

The first film of the franchise was released in 2001, starring Diesel in the role of Dominic Toretto.

Also Read | Paresh Rawal Confirms Return to 'Hera Pheri 3' After Controversial Exit, Actor Calls It 'Creative Adjustment' With Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Priyadarshan.

Till now, there have been 10 films in total with a spinoff "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw", two short films and an animated series on Netflix, "Fast & Furious: Spy Racers".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, Diesel was present at FuelFest in Southern California on Saturday. The 57-year-old actor got on the stage in front of the cheerful crowd and spoke about the film.

Also Read | Shefali Jariwala Death: Postmortem Report of Actress Expected in One or Two Days, Statements of 10 People Recorded So Far.

Diesel said the studio proposed the release date of the film, to which he had three conditions. First to have the franchise return to Los Angeles. Second to have street racing in it and the last to reunite with Brian O'Conner.

"Just yesterday, I was with Universal Studios... the studio said to me, 'Vin, can we please have the finale of 'Fast and Furious' in April 2027. I said under three conditions, the first is to bring the franchise back to LA, the second is to return to the car culture, to the street racing. The third thing was reuniting Dom (Diesel) and Brian O'Connor," he said.

Brian O'Connor was portrayed by the late actor Paul Walker, who died in an accident in 2013. He was working on "Fast & Furious 7" at the time of the tragedy. The makers used CGI and VFX artists and his two brothers, Cody and Caleb Walker, to finish the film.

"Fast X", the latest film in the franchise, released in 2023. Directed by Louis Leterrier, it also featured Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa and Alan Ritchson.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)