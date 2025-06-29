Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): Actor Elliot Page has made his new romance with comedian Julia Shiplett public by sharing a sweet selfie of the two on social media.

The photo, posted on Page's Instagram page, features the couple standing on a rainbow-paved road, with Page flashing a wide grin and leaning over Shiplett's shoulder.

The post, which coincided with Pride month celebrations, was captioned with a rainbow emoji and a double-heart emoji, symbolising the couple's love and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Shiplett, who plays Mimi in the Prime Video series 'Overcompensating', also shared a post featuring Page relaxing in a hot spring, with the caption "Happy prideee" accompanied by an exhaling emoji and a water droplet emoji.

Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, has been open about his past relationships, including those with Kate Mara and Olivia Thirlby.

In his 2023 memoir Pageboy, he shared details about a private romance with an unnamed celebrity, highlighting the challenges of keeping their relationship out of the spotlight.

According to E! News, in a 2023 interview, he expressed that he was having "the most fun I've ever had dating" and that interacting with people felt "so much easier and more connected" now that he was true to himself. (ANI)

