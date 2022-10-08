Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): 'Mukkabaaz' fame Vineet Kumar Singh is super excited to work with ace director Kabir Khan.

On Friday, Vineet took to Instagram and announced his collaboration with Kabir Khan for a new project. However, he did not reveal the details of the project.

"Excited to work with Kabir Khan Entertainment on this new project. As I step into the skin of a new character, to be honest, this character is very new for me, can't write much but I will say that I am enjoying it. Give me your love and blessings so that I can fulfil this new responsibility honestly," he wrote, adding his monochrome picture.

In the image, he is appeared to be lost in some intense thoughts.

After seeing Vineet's post, netizens chimed in the comment section to wish him luck.

"All the best," a social media user commented.

"You are one of the versatile actors. Can't wait for this one," another one wrote.

As per a source, the project's shooting is taking place in Jaipur and has a schedule of two months. (ANI)

