Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) "Aadhaar", a social dramedy featuring "Mukkabaaz" star Vineet Kumar Singh, is slated to be released theatrically on February 5, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The movie, produced by Drishyam Films and Jio Studios, narrates the story of the first person (played by Singh) in Jamua, Jharkhand to obtain his Aadhaar number.

"Aadhaar" is directed by award-winning filmmaker Suman Ghosh of Bengali film "Podokkhep" fame.

"A celebration of naya Bharat. Pleased to announce in association with @DrishyamFilms, the release of our film #Aadhaar, a social dramedy by award-winning director @SumanGhosh1530, starring @vineetkumar_s @imsanjaimishra @saurabhshukla_s. In cinemas on Feb 5th, 2021," a post shared on Jio Studios official Twitter handle read.

Veteran actors Raghubir Yadav, Saurabh Shukla and Sanjay Mishra are also part of the cast.

"Aadhaar" was earlier scheduled to be released in theatres on December 6, 2019.

The film had its world premiere at the 24th edition of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in October 2019, followed by its screening at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival the same year.

