If a son wishes his father with an innovative birthday post, what could be called a bigger gift? Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan's son Shivam Mahadevan wished his father a musical happy birthday on Friday. Shivam posted a throwback video where Shankar accompanied his son in his musical pursuit. The scenic beauty of Kashmir added weight to the video as the father-son duo was singing at 11,000 ft in Gulmarg. Shankar Mahadevan Birthday: This Old Video of the Singer Performing ‘Breathless’ Song With Son Shivam Mahadevan Is a Treat for Music Lovers – WATCH

Shivam wrote in the caption, "Can't tell you how lucky and blessed i feel, to be your son! Thank you for making this world a better place by being in it!I love you the most. happy birthday dad @shankar.mahadevan ! Singing at 11,000 ft in Gulmarg, was an experience." Many celebrities reacted to Shivam's post. Ayushmann Khurrana posted love emoji on his post. Singer Richa Sharma, Akriti Kakar also showered love on this lovely post. Rumoured Lovers Aditya Roy Kapur And Ananya Panday Join Jackky Bhagnani’s Party For Nigerian Singer CKay (View Pics).

Shankar Mahadevan and Son Shivam at 11,000 ft in Gulmarg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHIVAM MAHADEVAN (@shivammahadevan)

Shankar Mahadevan and Son Shivam Sing at Shankar Mahadevan turned 56 years on Friday. Friends and colleagues wished him with heartfelt messages.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)