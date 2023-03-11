Still of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor from Jaadui song (Image Source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): The makers dropped a romantic track from their recently released Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer rom-com film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared the song video titled 'Jaadui' along with a caption, "The union of Jhoothi and Makkaar is #Jaadui. Song out now."

Also Read | Shark Tank India 2: Actress Parul Gulati Impresses Judges With Hair Extension Brand, Goes Home With Rs 1 Crore Cheque (View Pics).

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpp3yhFpdJr/

The song showcased the prominence yet fun banter between Ranbir and Shraddha.

Also Read | Satish Kaushik Death Update: Delhi Police Found Nothing Suspicious in Medical Reports, Probe Is On.

As soon as the song was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Papuuuuu!!!!"

One of the users wrote, "It perfectly wraps up the movie!"

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', which was released on Wednesday, has witnessed a good start.

On its opening day, the film minted Rs 15.73 crore at the Indian box office.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the new and wrote, "#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar does VERY WELL on Day 1... Got a boost due to #Holi festivities in several states, but lost out on substantial chunk of biz where #Holi was celebrated a day early [#Mumbai; working day]... Wed Rs 15.73 cr. #India biz."

Helmed by Luv Rajan the film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in the lead roles.

The film marked the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. Produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

Apart from this, the 'Besharam' actor will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action thriller film 'Animal' alongside Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.

Meanwhile, Shraddha will be also seen in 'Chaalbaaz in London' and in 'Naagin' trilogy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)