Actress Parul Gulati got a cheque worth a whopping Rs 1 crore by entrepreneur Amit Jain on the show Shark Tank India season 2. Parul, who is the owner of a hair extension brand called Nish Hair, appeared on Shark Tank India 2 during the finale and went home with the cheque. She took to Instagram, where she said that she made it with her business.

Parul shared a picture holding the cheque and wrote: "I have had this cheque for a while now & how I wanted to share my joy with you all . I MADE IT with my business. Who could have ever thought my business will one day be valued at 50 Crore." She called Amit Jain her hero. "Also @amitjain_cardekho you are truly my hero , not just because you gave me the best deal but also because you and your team, you have been so so supportive & have been guiding me through my tough times."

Parul concluded by saying: "I don't know how many of you remember when I was facing troubles with my payment gateway it was his team @megha_alley who lent me theirs till I got one of my own."

In the episode, Parul had asked for an investment of Rs 1 crore for her brand for 2 per cent equity. While other sharks such as Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta offered her Rs 1 crore for 3 per cent equity, shark Amit Jain, settled her Rs 1 crore for 2 per cent equity.

