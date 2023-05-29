Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 29 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal hosted the 23rd edition of the IIFA Awards with Abhishek Bachchan in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Several inside photos and videos of Vicky and Abhishek from the IIFA are surfacing on social media.

A clip has been doing the rounds on the internet, wherein the 'Bigg Boss' contestant Rakhi Sawant accidentally bumped into actor Vicky Kaushal and the latter almost tripped.

The clip begins with Rakhi, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky dancing to the tune 'Chikni Chameli' from 'Agneepath'. However, seconds into their performance, the 'Raazi' actor said, "Let's dance on Sheila Ki Jawani." The trio then started dancing to Katrina's hit item number.

https://twitter.com/scrappinthrough/status/1662669268486610944

https://twitter.com/bollyvfx1/status/1662559538011320321

https://twitter.com/variasgirl/status/1662563377774747650

However, Rakhi accidentally bumped into the 'Sanju' actor, causing him to lose his balance.

Soon after watching the trio's impromptu performance at the award function, users swamped the comment section and dropped laughing emoticons.

"Hahahah Rakhi is the best," a social media user commented.

"This is too hilarious," another one wrote.

The prestigious IIFA Awards 2023 was held in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday with the IIFA Rocks event held on May 26, and the main awards night on May 27.

Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, and Rakul Preet Singh among others set the stage on fire with their power-packed performance at the gala night.

Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor awards. However, the latter skipped the ceremony due to family emergency.

Meanwhile, on the front, Vicky will be next seen in the romantic comedy film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 2. (ANI)

