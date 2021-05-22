Los Angeles, May 22 (PTI) British star Idris Elba has revealed that the movie version of his popular detective drama series "Luther" will start production in September this year.

The BBC series, created by Neil Cross, featured Elba as DCI John Luther, a near-genius murder detective whose brilliant mind can't always save him from the dangerous violence of his passions.

"We go into production, fingers crossed, in September. I'm so excited about it, it's been a long time coming. We're very, very close to pulling the green light on production," Elba told Variety.

The show ended its five season run in 2019 and since then, Elba has been teasing the possibility of a film version.

In August last year, the 48-year-old actor finally confirmed that the movie will be made.

