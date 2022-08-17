New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal talked about his wedding with Katrina Kaif on the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan Season 7'.

"My moment on this couch last season was my way of knowing that she (Katrina Kaif) even knew I existed," the star revealed. He later also revealed how the duo met at Zoya Akhtar's place for the first time in their life after manifesting on the couch.

In the previous season of 'Koffee With Karan', actor Katrina Kaif stated, that she might look good with Vicky Kaushal, in response to it, the 'Bhoot: Part 1' actor gave a surprising reaction when he arrived at the Koffee couch with actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

As they say, the rest is history. Vicky and Katrina after being in a secret relationship for quite a long time tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan.

Recalling events from the wedding, the star also shared how amidst the fanfare of their dream-like wedding, memes and funny tweets that were widely shared did not escape his attention. From drones being used for security to Vicky making a helicopter entry. The bizarreness of this random news and even that of 'drones being shot down' at the wedding only motivated the groom to say one thing.

"While all these random news were making the rounds, I was just there with the pandit ji saying, jaldi nipta dena please. Ek ghante se jyada nahi," the 'URI' actor admitted.

"Every day during the wedding, these funny memes, tweets and messages would be shared on the internet and we were aware. We had my friends who read them out for us to have a good laugh. We used to have a blast finding them," Vicky added.

Vicky is all set to get back on the coffee couch with actor Sidharth Malhotra in the seventh episode of 'Koffee With Karan 7'.

'Koffee With Karan Season 7' premieres new episodes every Thursday at 12 am exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

