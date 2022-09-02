Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): Singer Adele recently revealed that she suffered a slip disc after a jump-scare prank by son Angelo.

The singer, who graces the cover of ELLE's September issue, revealed that though she's had a bad back since her teenage years, she also has a slipped disc that happened after a prank by her 9-year-old son, Angelo, People reported.

Also Read | Pawan Kalyan Birthday: 5 Lesser Known Facts of Tollywood's Power Star You Should Know!.

Adele slipped her L6 in January 2021, when Angelo jumped out to scare her as she came out of the bathroom.

During an appearance on q with Tom Power last November, Adele talked about the "very personal" third track from her fourth studio album, 30.

Also Read | Aamir Khan Holidays in San Francisco Post Laal Singh Chaddha’s Box Office Failure, Clicks Picture With Fan!.

Titled "My Little Love," the song features recorded conversations between her and her son and offers a behind-the-scenes listen to the mom explaining her split from his father to Angelo when he was just 6 years old.

"He'll probably go through stages of hating it when he's a teenager..." she joked. "But it was an important part of the puzzle I was trying to figure out of my life -- not the album -- so I had to include it."

Adele recalled the conversations in the song as "intense," explaining that she wanted "to be clear with him and just be honest with him." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)