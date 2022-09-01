Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, whose latest release Laal Singh Chaddha tanked at the box-office, is currently holidaying in San Francisco. Earlier media reports claimed that the superstar is on a two-month break and is holidaying in the US. He will start his next film after he is back in Mumbai following his break.

A picture of Aamir doing the rounds on social media shows that the actor is currently not in the country. Laal Singh Chaddha Movie Review: Miscast Aamir Khan Aside, This Forrest Gump Remake is a Likeable Adaptation (LatestLY Exclusive).

The photograph has been shared by a fan named Natasha on Twitter, where the two are seen posing for a selfie. She captioned the image: "Yesterday in unexpected unbelievable i'm still unwell twists." In the image, Aamir is seen flaunting a salt and pepper look. He looks dapper dressed in a navy blue full sleeved T-shirt. He has a sweater tied around his waist and is seen carrying a beige coloured cross bag. He kept it casual and completed his look with spectacles. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's 'Forrest Gump' Remake Gets Hailed By the Academy, Call It a 'Faithful Indian Adaptation'.

Check It Out:

yesterday in unexpected unbelievable i’m still unwell twists pic.twitter.com/gei8LgJ4Fu — natasha (@nmasc_) August 29, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, is a remake of the Hollywood film Forest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

