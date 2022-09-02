Pawan Kalyan, fondly addressed by fans as Power Star, is one of the most loved actors of Tollywood. Popularly known for his works in Telugu Cinema, he is the younger brother of Chiranjeevi. Pawan Kalyan has turned a year older today (September 2). Some of his highly recognised projects include Gokulamlo Seeta, Tholi Prema, Badri, Kushi, Gabbar Singh, Attarintiki Daredi among others. Power Star Pawan Kalyan Trends on Twitter After He Changes His Profile Photo.

Power Star Pawan Kalyan celebrates his 54th birthday today and his fans across the globe are showering him with the best wishes. On this special day, let’s check out some of the lesser known facts of PSPK that you should know.

Real Name – Son of Konidela Venkat Rao and Anjali Devi, Pawan Kalyan’s real name is Konidela Kalyan Babu.

Trained In Karate – The 54-year-old actor is trained in karate as well as martial arts. He holds a black belt in karate. In fact, he has even worked as a stunt coordinator in some of his films.

Directorial Debut – He had made his directorial debut with the film Johnny, released in 2003, in which he even played the titular role.

Playback Singer – Pawan Kalyan has crooned some songs such as “Killi Killi” from Gudumba Shankar, “Paparaayudu” from Panjaa, “Kaatama Rayuda” from Attarintiki Daredi and more.

Jana Sena Party – It was in March 2014 when PSPK founded Jana Sena Party and during that phase he was one of the most searched Indian celebrity politician on Google Search.

