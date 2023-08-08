Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): How time flies! Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Chennai Express' has completed 10 years today.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film revolves around a Tamil girl Meenamma (Deepika) who falls in love with a North Indian guy Rahul (played by Shah Rukh Khan), who boards the Chennai Express train from Mumbai carrying the ashes of his late grandfather, supposed to be immersed in Rameshwaram, while he intends to go to Goa instead.

Deepika’s performance as Meenamma was appreciated by many.

On the film’s 10th anniversary, Deepika took to Instagram and recalled how challenging was it to portray a character which involved a dash of comedy as well.

“They say that comedy is the most difficult genre for an actor. So when I was offered ‘Chennai Express’, I knew I had a daunting challenge ahead of me. And while it took me a little while to find Meenama, a process that is extremely lonely and often times frightening, I’m grateful that we were able to create a character that is not only synonymous with the movie, but also one that continues to receive an abundance of love till this date...#10YearsOfChennaiExpress,” she wrote.

Interestingly, her post turned out to be special for Ranveer Singh’s fans. Deepika dug out a video from her gallery in which we can see Ranveer and Deepika trying to recreate a famous dialogue from ‘Chennai Express’.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvr1ICrNsCg/

The music for 'Chennai Express' was composed by Vishal-Shekhar. The film also gained wide popularity for its song 'Lungi Dance', a tribute to megastar Rajnikanth, crooned by Honey Singh. (ANI)

