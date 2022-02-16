New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Veteran actor Anil Kapoor paid his heartfelt tribute to the iconic musician Bappi Lahiri who passed away on Tuesday night.

Anil Kapoor, who had featured in a few of Bappi Lahiri's most iconic songs, took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Bappi Da gave us some great musical films like Saheb, Mohabbat, Insaaf Ki Awaaz and Zindagi ek jua...the song pyaar bina hain kahan re will remain iconic.. Will miss his warm, humble and child like innocence always..."

Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam Kapoor also tweeted, "Om Shanti. One of my favourite songs of his was from my father's film Saheb. Sad day. #Bappi Lahiri"

Bappi Lahiri has given a few of the most iconic songs to veteran actor Anil Kapoor's films like 'Saaheb' ('Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re'), full music album for 'Mohabbat', 'Insaaf Ki Awaaz' and 'Zindagi Ek Juaa'.

Lahiri's iconic songs also include 'Disco Dancer', 'Pyar Bina Chain Kahaan Re', 'Pag Ghungroo Bandhe', 'Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy', 'Tune Maari Entriyan' among others.

Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

His cremation ceremony will take place on Thursday morning. (ANI)

