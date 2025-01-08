Washington [USA], January 8 (ANI): The makers of 'Wolf Man' and 'Unstoppable' have cancelled their premieres in Los Angeles due to a wildfire at Pacific Palisades, reported Deadline.

As per the report of Deadline, Universal has decided to cancel the 'Wolf Man' premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday.

Also Read | Yash Birthday: Stylish Clicks of the ‘Toxic’ Actor that You Must Check Out.

"Tonight's premiere of Wolf Man is cancelled due to sensitivities around the worsening weather situation in LA and related evacuations," read an email from a Universal PR rep as quoted by Deadline. The

The Pacific Palisades wildfire has expanded to beyond 1,200 acres forcing evacuations and posing a threat to several buildings in LA.

Also Read | 'Culpa Tuya' Ending Explained: Nicole Wallace-Gabriel Guevara's Steamy Love Story Hits a Tragic Twist; What Could 'Culpa Nuestra' Hold for Nick and Noah? (SPOILER ALERT).

Wolf Man is slated to release in the theatres on January 17. Leigh Whannell directed and co-wrote the movie that stars three-time Emmy winner, Julia Garner, Sam Jaeger and Christopher Abbott.

The film follows the story of a family who lives at a remote farmhouse and is attacked by an unseen animal. As the night stretches on, the father begins to transform into something unrecognizable.

Earlier in the day, the premiere of Jenniffer Lopez was also cancelled in LA due to the Pacific Palisades fire.

Unstoppable is the feature directorial debut of 'Argo' editor William Goldenberg and tells the story of wrestler Anthony Robles, played by Jerome. Lopez stars as his mother.

The premiere was set to take place at the DGA Theater in West Hollywood, with arrivals scheduled for 5:30 p.m. for a 7 p.m. screening. Cast Lopez, Jerome, Don Cheadle, Michael Pena, Mykelti Williamson, Robles and his mother Judy Robles had been scheduled to attend, Deadline reported.

As per a CBS News Report news report, the Los Angeles Fire Department said the Palisades Fire started at 10:30 a.m. near 1190 North Piedra Morada Dr. on Tuesday.

With winds reaching at least 40 mph, the flames had quickly spread to about 200 acres and grew exponentially. The fire had burned over 2,921 acres. Authorities have evacuated about 30,000 people as flames threatened more than 10,000 homes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)