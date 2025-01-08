For those unaware, the 2023 OTT hit Culpa Mía (My Fault) and its 2024 sequel, Culpa Tuya (Your Fault), are adaptations of the Culpables Saga - a trio of interconnected steamy stories written by Mercedes Ron López on Wattpad, a platform for both long and short-form storytelling. The film adaptations, directed by Domingo González, star Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara in the lead roles. ‘Culpa Tuya’ Aka ‘Your Fault’ Movie Review: Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara’s Horny Saga Trades Lust for Lacklustre Drama.

The plot of the first movie revolves around step-siblings Nick (Gabriel Guevara) and Noah (Nicole Wallace), who fall for each other in the steamiest way possible under the very roof of their wealthy parents. The sequel, Culpa Tuya, released on Prime Video on December 27, 2024, continues their taboo love story. This time, Nick and Noah bring their relationship out into the open, much to the dismay of their (understandably) disapproving parents. However, their parents' objections are the least of their problems, as external factors create further obstacles to their romance.

Noah realises she's too young to commit fully to an older Nick, including moving in with him, and decides to focus more on college. Enter Briar, Noah's roommate, who has a history with Nick (unbeknownst to Noah) - she once dated him, and there’s a dark secret involving her that’s revealed later. Meanwhile, Nick’s estranged mother, Anabel, makes an unexpected return, bringing along a secret of her own. Adding to the chaos, Nick finds himself getting close to his new colleague, Sofia, while Noah finds herself attracted to Michael, her neighbour and student counsellor. The drama intensifies when Noah lets Anabel into Nick’s home without his or their parents’ consent, a move bound to upset him.

With all these complications, what becomes of Nick and Noah’s forbidden love? Here’s what happens in the climax of Culpa Tuya and what to expect in the third instalment of this Spanish trilogy, Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault).

Warning: Major Spoilers Ahead!

Noah and Nick Have Their "We Are on a Break" Moment

Let’s summarise the series of crises that unfold for our lead couple in the film's climax:

1. Noah learns that Anabel didn’t cheat on her husband first; in fact, William cheated on her—with Noah’s mother, Rafaella. Anabel’s subsequent affair was used by William and his father to remove her from their lives.

2. During a party at William and Rafaella’s house, Anabel and Briar crash the event, stirring up chaos.

A Still From Culpa Tuya

3. Anabel tells Nick about how his father and grandfather wronged her and reveals to the entire family that Maggie, Nick’s half-sister, is actually his biological sister. This revelation gives Maggie a stake in the family estate.

Anabel also exposes Noah’s role in bringing her into the house, leaving Nick feeling betrayed.

A Still From Culpa Tuya

4. A hurt Nick kisses Sofia at the party to spite Noah and makes her think he is off to having sex with her. Briar also misleads Noah, claiming that they have been having an affair behind her back. Nick is later pacified by Lion, who reminds him of how good a girlfriend Noah was.

A Still From Culpa Tuya

5. Briar confronts Nick who returns to the party to find Noah, accusing him of abandoning her after their car accident months earlier. She reveals she was pregnant at the time and suffered a miscarriage because of the incident. Nick, unaware of these details, apologises, but it’s not enough to appease her. Briar informs him that Noah has left the party.

A Still From Culpa Tuya

5. A rain-soaked, tearful Noah goes to Michael's apartment and finds comfort in his arms. In a vulnerable moment, they kiss and end up having sex. ‘Culpa Tuya’ Aka ’Your Fault: 5 Steamiest NSFW Scenes in Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara’s Taboo Romance That Are Too Hot To Handle!

A Still From Culpa Tuya

6. When Nick arrives at Noah’s apartment later, it’s too late for reconciliation—for now. Both have crossed lines: Nick kissed another woman out of spite, while Noah had her Ross Geller moment by sleeping with the conveniently available hot guy next door.

A Still From Culpa Tuya

7. Culpa Tuya ends with Nick and Noah breaking up, and going their separate ways. They didn't even need to exchange a word to know that their relationship is now broken.

Will Nick and Noah Reunite in 'Culpa Nuestra'?

You don’t even need to read the Culpables Saga to know the answer to this. I mean, if even a BDSM session couldn’t stop Anastasia from falling for Christian Grey again in the 50 Shades trilogy, what makes you think a bit of cheating could keep the step-incest out of Noah and Nick’s lives? Quick warning: there are SPOILERS ahead about what might happen in Culpa Nuestra aka Our Fault, the third story in the Culpables Saga. ‘Culpa Nuestra’ aka ‘Our Fault’: Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara Return for the Third Installment of Culpables Saga, Set to Release on Prime Video on THIS Date.

We’re not diving into all the subplots of the third novel but will focus specifically on Nick and Noah’s love story. So, here’s the gist: Noah returns to Nick’s life after spending time apart, but not out of rekindled love. Instead, she’s dealing with a biological complication - she’s pregnant with his child. The drama kicks in as Noah struggles to find the right moment to tell Nick, who isn’t immediately forgiving or open to giving her that space. To complicate things further, Nick is dating Sofia, though that relationship doesn’t last.

Leaked Pics From 'Culpa Nuestra' Shoot

Ultimately, Nick’s unresolved feelings for Noah resurface, and he decides to help her keep the baby. They eventually get married after the birth of their first child. By the end of the story, they have two kids and a Ferrari (yes, really). However, don’t expect the movie adaptation to delve into Nick’s toxic behaviour as much as the books did. The previous two films already softened that aspect of his character, so it’s likely the third instalment will follow suit.

The books also claim that Michael drugged Noah to coerce her into having sex, which constitutes sexual assault. This is another element we’re betting the threequel will avoid, likely aiming to create a safer, more feel-good movie for its target audience of horny teens and work-from-home mums.

Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) is set to drop on Prime Video later this year, although the exact release date hasn’t been confirmed yet.

