Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Yami Gautam Dhar, who has been basking under the success of her recently released thriller, 'A Thursday', posted a sweet birthday wish for the film's director, Behzad Khambata, on Wednesday.

The 'Bala' actor posted a behind-the-scenes picture from the film on her Instagram story, in which she wrote, "Happy birthday, Behzaad !!!! Can't believe from that day of the shoot till here ! It's been a good one @behzu".

Behzad reposted Yami's wish and wrote a sweet reply, which read, "Thank you so much Yami. It's been an insane journey, but so worth it".

Behzad made his directorial debut with the Sunny Deol starrer, 'Blank' (2019).

Meanwhile, Yami will be seen in 'Lost' and 'OMG 2'. (ANI)

