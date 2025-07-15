Washington DC [US], July 15 (ANI): The streaming giant Netflix launched its next big project with the release of 'Blood Line,' a video game based on Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' film franchise, reported Variety.

Set in Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' universe, 'Blood Line' is an online co-op action game developed by studio Super Evil Megacorp that lets players take on the role of a rebel, picking between a variety of classes to join a covert rebellion that's fighting to take back their planet from the tyrannical Motherworld.

The game is available exclusively for Netflix subscribers for free via the Netflix app.

In an interview with Variety ahead of 'Blood Line's launch Zack Snyder said, "I'm a giant 'Fortnite' fan, I play tons of 'Fortnite.' So for me, I really don't have huge experience with campaign-style games," as quoted by Variety.

He further praised the makers, saying that he was impressed with "the level of detail" in the video game which has been adapted from his 'Rebel Moon' franchise.

"Honestly, they're just super smart about that stuff. And I was really amazed at the level of detail. And when I say the level of detail, of course, everything is detailed -- but the sort of narrative detail, where they really kind of giving you these exciting boss fights that make you better, because they kind of teach you how to play," said Zack Snyder as quoted by Variety.

'Blood Line' is tied directly to Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' film franchise at Netflix, which launched with 'Part One: A Child of Fire' in December 2023, followed up by sequel, 'Part Two: The Scargiver,' in April 2024.

Both films received limited theatrical releases prior to streaming. (ANI)

