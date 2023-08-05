Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): Comedian Zakir Khan is all set to perform at London's famous Royal Albert Hall.

He wil be making his debut there with his show Zakir Khan Live on October 8.

Excited about it, Zakir in a statement said, "My introduction to the Royal Albert Hall ensued through my listening sessions of Ghulam Ali and Lata Mangeshkar. I used to purchase cassettes of their live performances at the prestigious venue. But sometime in the year 2015, I stumbled upon a video of Adele’s live performance at the Royal Albert Hall and I was mesmerized by what I witnessed."

He added, "This is a blessing for creative talents like myself who have always envisioned taking India to the world in a truly state of the art fashion. I am truly grateful and elated with this opportunity and it almost feels surreal that my global touring repertoire comes to a full circle. With the grace of God and the love of my audiences, I am able to bring to life the long-standing vision I had for my artistry. I don't know how many people will turn up for the showcase but to every attendee who will be a part of this momentous occasion in my life, I’d like to say that this will be a very special moment for me and I’m happy that you are an intrinsic part of it.”The hall, which was inaugurated in 1871 by Queen Victoria in memory of her late husband Prince Albert, is one of the UK’s premier concert venues which has played host to world-famous artists over the years. Legendary artists of the likes of Lata Mangeshkar, Gurdas Maan, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, A. R. Rahman, Ravi Shankar, Ghulam Ali, Zakir Hussain and Shiamak Davar have performed in the hall before. (ANI)

