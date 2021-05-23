New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Indian fans of 'Friends: The Reunion' has a reason to rejoice! As Zee5 video streaming platform on Sunday has announced that the platform will exclusively premiere the sitcom.

The entire fan community of 'Friends: The Reunion' has been waiting for the show to stream on HBO Max on 27 May, Thursday but India's home-grown video streaming platform took to their official Twitter handle to announce that the platform will exclusively premiere the show for the Indian fans soon.

"#FriendsReunionOnZEE5 Could we BE more excited? #StayTuned Buy the premium subscription for Rs. 499 & watch Friends: The Reunion exclusively on #ZEE5," the tweet read.

Earlier, the reunion special was delayed multiple times due to the production shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally set to film in February 2020 but was only able to begin filming in April.

The special marks the star's return to the iconic comedy's original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a celebration.

It will also feature guest stars including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Ben Winston has directed the special and executive produced it along with 'Friends' executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.

The special hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer also executive produce. Emma Conway, James Longman and Stacey Thomas-Muir co-executive produce.

All 10 seasons of 'Friends' left Netflix and joined HBO Max in a deal that is rumoured to have cost Warner Media over USD 400 million for the rights to the original series.

The reunion special will air from May 27, 2021, on HBO Max. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)