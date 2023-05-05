Washington [US], May 5 (ANI): Actor Zendaya unveiled the first official trailer of the highly anticipated sci-fi epic sequel 'Dune: Part Two'.

On Thursday, the actor-singer took to Instagram and dropped the trailer video.

According to Variety report, a US-based media house, the second film continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed best-seller Dune. It follows Paul Atreides's (Chalamet) mythic journey as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen to get revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

Atreides joins forces with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen in the sequel to get revenge on those who killed his family, and he must balance his love life with the universe's survival. Chani and the Fremen can be seen supporting Paul as he races over the deserts of Arrakis on the back of a huge sand worm. First looks are also given to Florence Pugh's Princess Irulen, the daughter of Christopher Walken's Emperor Shaddam IV, and Austin Butler's balding Feyd Rautha Harkonnen, the nephew of Stellan Skarsgard's Baron Harkonnen. The trailer also hints at an impending conflict, with Paul leading a sizable army and sporting blue eyes as a result of ingesting the enigmatic spice substance utilised by the Fremen.

As per Variety report, in the year 2021's 'Dune,' Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) travelled to Arrakis, the most dangerous and arid planet in the universe, to protect his family and people when terrible forces erupted in combat.

The Frank Herbert novel-based drama directed by Denis Villeneuve was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and took home six of them.

Chalamet said at CinemaCon last week, where 'Dune: Part 2' was first unveiled to attendees that "In the first movie, Paul Atreides is a student...we really see Paul Atreides become a leader here."

Tim Blake Nelson, Souheila Yacoub, and Lea Seydoux are also newcomers in 'Dune: Part 2' as well as Lady Margot, a Bene Gesserit. Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Skarsgrd, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, and Stephen McKinley Henderson are all back in the cast. Villeneuve co-wrote the sequel's script with Jon Spaihts and directed it.

'Dune: Part Two' is all set to hit the theatres on November 17, 2023. (ANI)

