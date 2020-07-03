Los Angeles, Jul 3 (PTI) Actor Asa Butterfield, who had auditioned to play Spider-Man, says he may not have bagged the role of the iconic superhero but things worked out in the end for him.

The actor has found global fame with his hit Netflix series "Sex Education" in which he stars as the lead protagonist Otis Milburn, an awkward teenager who ends up becoming somewhat a sex therapist to his peers.

Also Read | Olivia Munn Birthday: Here's a Look At the Actress' Flawless Style When It Comes to Red Carpet Appearances (View Pics).

But before "Sex Education" came his way, Butterfield had tried out for the role of Spider-Man but lost out to Tom Holland.

The actor said he tries to look at the brighter side of life.

Also Read | Saroj Khan Dies At 71: Beautiful and Rare On-Set Moments of the Dance Maestro With Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Shah Rukh Khan and Others (View Pics).

"Every so often there's a part (that you really want) and it's a script you love, and you kind of put your heart and soul into it, and you don't get it.

"And it is tough and it is s***, but I often find that something even better comes out of it at the end. And so in the case of Spider-Man, I did 'Sex Ed', because I wouldn't have been able to do both of those at the same time," Butterfield told Collider.

The actor, who featured as child artiste in the 2008 Holocaust film "The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas" and later in Martin Scorsese's 2011 adventure drama "Hugo", said he had a different interpretation on the character of Spider-Man to that of the filmmakers.

"I think as an actor and going out for roles, there's only so much you can do and everyone's gonna have a different take on a part and look at the character in different ways, have a different sort of performance, and you kind of have to stick with what you think.

"And if that isn't necessarily in line with what the director and the producers want, then it's like, there's nothing you can do about that," he explained.

Butterfield also praised Holland for his performance as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in "Captain America: Civil War" (2016), "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017), "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018), "Avengers: Endgame" (2019), and "Spider-Man: Far From Home" (2019).

"Tom did amazing things with Peter and he had an entirely different portrayal of him and I think it's worked so well in the universe and in that part, and I don't think I could do it. So I think all things work out in the end," he said.

The second season of "Sex Education" started streaming this year and the show has been renewed for a third season.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)